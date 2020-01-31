ELKTON — The Days Creek Wolves proved rude guests Friday night, allowing just 26 field goal attempts and forcing 26 turnovers in a 52-30 Skyline League North Division victory over Elkton at Grimsrud Gym.
Zane DeGroot scored a game-high nine points to lead a balanced Days Creek squad which also got seven from Keith Gaskell and six apiece from Kaeden Stever, Macs Whetzel and Cade Martin (who also had six rebounds).
Cooper Peters and Alex Allen had eight points each for the Elks, while Cash Boe added seven points and nine rebounds.
The Elks (4-16, 1-8) host North Division-leading North Douglas Saturday. Days Creek (11-9, 7-1) is home against Glendale Friday.
DAYS CREEK (52) — Zane DeGroot 9, K. Gaskell 7, Stever 6, Whetzel 6, Martin 6, E Gaskell 5, Jackson 4, Berlingeri 4, R. Williams 3, M. Anderson 2, J. Williams, Kruzic. Totals 22-52 4-10 52.
ELKTON (30) — Cooper Peters 8, Alex Allen 8, Boe 7, Woody 3, Luzier 2, Cox 2, Clevenger, S. Anderson, Carter. Totals 12-26 3-6 30.
Days Creek;16;11;11;14;—;52
Elkton;4;16;7;3;—;30
3-Point Goals — D.C. 4 (Stever 2, DeGroot 1, Martin 1), Elk. 3 (Woody, Peters, Boe). Total Fouls — D.C. 7, Elk. 6. Rebounds — D.C. 21 (Martin 6), Elk. 22 (Boe 9).
