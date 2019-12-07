DAYS CREEK — Zane DeGroot had 20 points and seven steals and the Days Creek Wolves used a 17-6 fourth-quarter run to bury Crow in the title game of the Days Creek Tournament Saturday.
Cauy Jackson added nine points and seven rebounds for the Wolves, who committed just four turnovers for the game.
Days Creek (2-0) will visit Oakland Tuesday night.
CROW (27) — Isaac Mattson 9, Schwartz 8, Ricks 7, Dougherty 3, I. Eshleman, Johnson, Manske, L. Eshleman. Totals 11 5-11 27.
DAYS CREEK (48) — Zane DeGroot 20, Jackson 9, Berlingeri 4, J. Williams 3, R. Williams 3, Kruzic 2, Whetzel 2, Martin 5. Totals 17 8-14 48.
Crow;6;8;7;6;—;27
D. Creek;11;6;17;14;—;48
3-Point Goals — D.C. 6 (DeGroot 3, J. Williams 1, R. Williams 1, Martin 1). Total Fouls — Crow 12, D.C. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.