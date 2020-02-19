GRANTS PASS — A 13-2 fourth-quarter run got the job done for the Days Creek Wolves, who beat New Hope Christian 41-24 in a Skyline League girls basketball playoff game Wednesday night to advance to the league tournament.
The Wolves (12-10 overall) racked up 34 steals defensively and, despite struggling to capitalize on those takeaways, steadily pulled away over the final eight minutes to lock up the win.
"We really didn't do well taking care of the ball after our steals, but did frustrate them quite a bit," Days Creek coach Matt Crume said. "The girls played tough, but we just didn't capitalize."
Senior Moriah Michaels had 11 points, eight steals and seven rebounds for the Wolves, while junior Megan Kruzic had 11 points, eight rebounds and six steals. Ashtyn Slater chipped in eight points and six steals, and Joleen Crume added nine rebounds, seven steals and four assists.
Days Creek will face Skyline North Division champion North Douglas in the first round of the league tournament at 5 p.m. Friday at Sutherlin High School.
DAYS CREEK (41) — Moriah Michaels 11, Megan Kruzic 11, Slater 8, Newton 6, Crume 3, Stufflebeam 2, Wheeler, Leodoro, Ketchum, Jandura, Chandler. Totals 15 8-13 41.
NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN (24) — Ashley Yunker 10, Barnett 8, Huttema 4, Metcalf 2, McClintick. Totals 10 4-8 24.
Days Creek;12;10;6;13;—;41
New Hope;10;6;6;2;—;24
3-Point Goals — D.C. 3 (Slater 2, Kruzic 1), NHC 0. Total Fouls — D.C. 5, NHC 17. Fouled Out — Barnett.
