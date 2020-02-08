CAMAS VALLEY — The Days Creek Wolves maintained their share of the Skyline League North Division lead, posting a 37-26 boys basketball victory over Camas Valley Saturday night.
Provided the Wolves (14-9, 10-1 North) and North Douglas win their final Skyline games next week, the two would have a playoff for the top spot in the division on a neutral court.
Zane DeGroot led the Wolves with nine points, while Cauy Jackson and Macs Whetzel both scored seven. Neston Berlingeri chipped in six points for Days Creek.
"They spoiled our senior night with their classic Days Creek defense," said Camas Valley coach Chris Sexton, who team was held to single-digit scoring in each of the first three quarters. "It was just a good, hard-fought game."
Jared Hunt had nine points and 11 rebounds for the Hornets (13-11, 5-6 South), who wrapped up the second league playoff seed in the South Division. Nathan O'Connor added eight points and Tristan Casteel six.
While Camas Valley is idle this coming week in preparation of the Skyline playoffs, Days Creek has one more league contest remaining, traveling to Grants Pass to face New Hope Christian Friday.
DAYS CREEK (37) — Zane DeGroot 9, Jackson 7, Whetzel 7, Berlingeri 6, Stever 4, K. Gaskell 2, E. Gaskell 2, J. Williams, R. Williams, Kruzic, Martin. Totals 15 4-10 37.
CAMAS VALLEY (26) — Jared Hunt 9, O’Connor 8, T. Casteel 6, Brown 2, Standley 1, Ewing, Wolfe, D. Hunt, Osbon, G. Casteel. Totals 12 1-4 26.
Days Creek;11;8;10;8;—;37
Camas Valley;4;5;7;10;—;26
3-Point Goals — D.C. 3 (Jackson, Berlingeri, Whetzel), C.V. 1 (J. Hunt). Total Fouls — D.C. 11, C.V. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.