Jayden De Fond capped a busy weekend for the Umpqua Community College men’s wrestling team with a fourth-place finish Sunday at the Spokane Open.
After getting pinned in his opening match in the 285-pound bracket, De Fond rattled off five consecutive victories in the consolation bracket with three pins, a major decision and a consolation semifinal 8-7 sudden victory over the University of Providence’s KC Buday to reach the consolation final against Clackamas’ Tarik Sutkovic. That match was not contested.
Fellow heavyweight Adam Lamb went 3-2 on the day, opening the tournament with a pin over Warner Pacific’s Juan Vallejo and reaching the quarterfinals before a loss to Sutkovic dropped into the consolation round. Lamb earned a decision victory before being pinned by De Fond to knock him out of the tournament.
Garrett Russell (157), Caleb Werner (165), Macoy Christman (197) and Louie Sanchez-Rivera each won a pair of matches. Kobe Olson (141) won his opening match before suffering consecutive losses, and Tanner Ulrey (125) won his first match before an injury knocked him out of the tournament.
The Riverhawks placed 11th out of 25 teams with 43.5 points. EOU ran away with the tournament title, racking up 161.5 points.
The Spokane Open capped three consecutive days of wrestling for the Riverhawks, who saw their first dual meet action of the season with a head-to-head match at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande on Friday and a doubleheader with North Idaho College and NW Wyoming in Couer d’Alene Saturday.
Against the Mountaineers Friday, Ulrey, Titus Mejia (149) and Lamb earned victories in a 33-9 loss. Ulrey scored a 5-4 decision over Hunter Nees, Lamb won a 2-1 decision over Cade Woodward, and Mejia blanked Jared Brant 7-0.
Saturday, the Riverhawks fell to NIC 44-9. Mejia scored a 15-6 major decision over Salvador Silva at 149 pounds, and Sanchez-Rivera scored a pin over Kealoha Werner at 197 to account for Umpqua’s scoring.
Results from the dual with NW Wyoming were not available.
The Riverhawks will roll out the mats at home for the first time when they host 19th-ranked Southwestern Oregon Community College, Grays Harbor and Southern Oregon University on Saturday, Dec. 7. The round-robin dual meet will run coinciding with a women’s tournament, with matches beginning at 11 a.m.
Friday’s Result
Eastern Oregon 33, Umpqua 9
125 — Tanner Ulrey, UCC, dec. Hunter Nees, EOU, 5-4. 133 — Monte Zufelt, EOU, won by fft. 141 — Blake McNall, EOU, dec. Kobe Olson, UCC, 5-0. 149 — Titus Mejia, UCC, dec. Jared Brant, EOU, 7-0. 157 — Jesse Camacho, EOU, dec. Garrett Russell, 7-6. 165 — Josh Pine, EOU, p. Caleb Werner, UCC, 0:37. 174 — Keegan Mulhill, EOU, won by fft. 184 — Marco Retano, EOU, dec. Jullian nStone, UCC, 8-4. 197 — Ryan Redford, EOU, p. Macoy Christman, UCC, 1:50. 285 — Adam Lamb, UCC, dec. Cade Woodward, EOU, 2-1.
Saturday’s Result
North Idaho College 44, UCC 9
125 — Isaac Lopez, NIC, p. Tanner Ulrey, UCC. 133 — Bryce Miller, NIC, won by fft. 141 — Alex Lopez, NIC, p. Kobe Olson, UCC. 149 — Titus Mejia, UCC, major d. Salvador Silva, NIC, 15-6. 157 — Jacob Swift, NIC, tech. fall Garrett Russell, UCC, 20-5. 165 — Jake Malchuski, NIC, p. Caleb Werner, UCC. 174 — Alan Badley, NIC, won by fft. 184 — Isaac Gomez, NIC, dec. Jullian Stone, UCC, 4-2. 197 — Louie Sanchez-Rivera, UCC, p, Kealoha Werner, NIC. 285 — Cohle Feliciano, NIC, p. Adam Lamb, UCC.
(pin times unavailable)
