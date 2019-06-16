Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s scored four times in the fifth inning to pull ahead of the Salem Withnell Dodgers for good in an 8-4 American Legion baseball victory at the Tyree Oil Father’s Day Summer Kickoff Tournament on Sunday afternoon at Bill Gray Stadium at Legion Field.
The Docs (5-3) went 2-2 in their home tournament and took fifth place. Salem (5-7) finished with a 1-3 tournament record and finished sixth.
The Dodgers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on back-to-back two-out singles by Michael Soper and Max Long.
The Stewies put together a two-out rally in the third inning to take their first lead at 3-1. Jacob Luther and Caden Johnson smacked singles to left field and Cody Johnson drove them in with a double down the right field line.
Cody Johnson later scored on a throwing error by the Dodgers that should have ended the inning.
Salem chipped away at the lead with runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Kaiden Doten tied the game at 3-3 with a two-out double in the fifth.
The Docs regained the advantage in the home half of the fifth, thanks to back-to-back doubles from Spencer Six and Jonathan Stone. Six’s first hit drove in the go-ahead run and Stone drove in two. Jace Stoffal capped the scoring with a sacrifice fly that put the Docs up 7-3.
Both sides added a run before the Docs finished the game behind Cody Johnson, who picked up his first win in relief. Johnson took over for Garrett Zeimet and threw the final three innings, allowing two runs on two hits.
Stone finished with a team-high three RBIs for the Docs and Caden Johnson and Luther each had two hits.
Doten was the lone Dodger to record multiple hits.
The Docs head to Klamath Falls Monday to face the Falcons in the Area 4 league opener. The doubleheader gets started with game one at 6 p.m. KSKR-AM (1490) will have coverage of the games.
Salem;100;110;1;— 4;7;4
Docs;003;041;x;—;8;7;0
Herschbach, Hildebrand (5) and Webster; Zeimet, Co. Johnson (5) and Six. WP — Cody Johnson (1-0). LP — Herschbach. 2B — Co. Johnson (DS), Six (DS), Stone (DS). 3B — Doten (S).
