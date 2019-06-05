MEDFORD — The Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s American Legion baseball team ended an eight-game losing streak to the Medford Mustangs with a 6-3 win in the season opener for both teams on Tuesday night at Harry and David Field.
Jacob Luther drove in four runs for Roseburg and four Docs pitchers combined to hold Medford to just six hits.
“The kids were really nervous today, but they came out and competed,” Dr. Stewart's coach Jeremiah Robbins said after earning his first win back at the helm of the Roseburg Legion program.
“When you’re playing Medford, you know you have your work cut out for you. (Medford) battled back there and they had some opportunities, but our pitching kind of settled down a little bit. We were a kind of amped up today and that’s expected, but I sure liked the way we competed.”
Dr. Stewart’s (1-0) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a sacrifice fly by Luther and the lead was stretched to 2-0 in the fourth when Luther was beaned with the bases loaded.
Luther, who will graduate from Umpqua Valley Christian High School, capped his day with his only hit of the game. He smacked a bases-loaded single with two outs to center field to score two more and put the Docs up 4-1 in the fifth inning.
Luther finished the day 1-for-1 with four RBIs, a walk and a run scored. His big day for the Docs came only three days after winning a Class 2A/1A state title with UVC.
“It was a quick turnaround, so that was pretty nice,” Luther said. “It was good to come out with a win. Get it done early and then just kind of take a breath and relax.”
Jace Stoffal picked up the win for Dr. Stewart’s. The Roseburg High senior-to-be pitched four innings and allowed just one run on four hits, while striking out four and walking three. The lone run he surrendered came on a two-out single by Zac Ankeny in the fourth.
Medford (0-1) added two more runs in the seventh inning. Dylan Marsh made up for three fielding errors at third base by blasting a two-run homer over the left field fence to draw the Mustangs within 6-3.
Payton Hope, a Sutherlin grad, earned the save for Roseburg by pitching a scoreless ninth.
Caden Johnson, Jett Black and KC Pettibone all had two hits for the Docs, who tallied 11 hits in the game. None of the Medford hitters had more than one hit.
Up next, the Dr. Stewart’s will play its home opener on Saturday against the PABCO Roofers Legion baseball team out of Lake Oswego. The seven-inning game is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Bill Gray Stadium at Legion Field.
Roseburg;010;140;000;—;6;11;0
Medford;000;100;200;—;3;6;4
Stoffal, Borschowa (5), Zeimet (7), Hope (9) and Six; Sandoval, Ledendecker (4), Shields (5), Boortz (8) and Thompson. WP — Stoffal, 1-0. LP — Sandoval, 0-1. Sv — Hope, 1. 2B — Stoffal (R), Stone (R). HR — Marsh (M).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.