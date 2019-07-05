CORVALLIS — It’s not often that a one-run loss is described as a team’s worst loss of the season.
After the Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s suffered a 7-6 loss in extra innings to the Corvallis Gerding Builders Marketmen on Friday night, that’s how head coach Jeremiah Robbins saw it.
“I didn’t expect this tonight from our guys, honestly,” Robbins said after the eight-inning defeat. “I thought they’d be ready to play and flat get after it and we just didn’t. Disappointing loss and probably the worst of the season.”
Dr. Stewart’s (16-10) took a 2-0 lead with runs in the first and fourth, but allowed Corvallis (19-11) to come back for a 3-2 lead with a trio of runs in the home half of the fourth inning.
Four runs in the top of the fifth gave the Docs a 6-3 lead, which proved to be short-lived as the Marketmen tied the game 6-6 with three runs in the bottom of the same frame.
The contest remained tied 6-6 through seven innings. The Docs struggled to generate any offense against Corvallis reliever Ethan VanDelinder, who entered the game in the sixth and shut out the Docs and held them hitless through the final three innings.
“We had so many opportunities,” Robbins said. “The pitching that we were facing tonight is stuff that we’ve banged all over the yard. We just went away from our approach.”
Jacob Luther took over on the mound in the eighth, and walked three of his first four batters faced. Brooks Stearns drove in the winning run for the Marketmen with a one-out sacrifice fly to right field.
The win was the sixth straight for Corvallis.
The Docs struggled defensively, committing four errors in the contest. Only five of the Corvallis runs were earned.
Robbins also pointed to the seven walks issued by his pitching staff as a reason for concern.
“It was just a very non-competitive game for our guys. Once again we picked innings and opportunities to compete,” Robbins explained. “Obviously we did score six runs, but consistent compete for the whole just wasn’t there. You know, for us it’s back to the drawing board to figure out why.”
Caden Johnson and Jonathan Stone each had two hits in the game and Drake Borschowa drove in two runs.
Dr. Stewart’s will continue play in the Mickey Riley Star-Spangled Tournament in Corvallis on Saturday against the Walla Walla (WA) Bears.
Both teams are 1-1 in tournament group play. First pitch of the contest is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Roseburg 100 140 00 — 6 9 4
Corvallis 000 330 01 — 7 9 0
Stone, Cody Johnson (4), Hope (6), Luther (8) and Six; Vogler, VanDelinder (6) and Stearns. WP — VanDelinder. LP — Luther, 1-1. 2B — Hall (C).
