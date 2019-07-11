HILLSBORO — The Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s finished off a long stretch of the season on Wednesday with its fifth consecutive loss. A five-run seventh inning led the Post 6 Barbers of the Portland-area to a 10-5 win over the Docs at Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro.
The nonleague game finished out a stretch of the season where the Docs played 13 games over 10 days with only one day off. The team went 3-10 in those games.
After a trying stretch of the season, Docs coach Jeremiah Robbins had nothing to say when asked for comment.
The team has Thursday off, but will host the Barbers for another nine-inning, nonleague contest at 5 p.m. on Friday at Bill Gray Stadium at Legion Field.
Things started out better on Wednesday for the Docs than in their recent stretch of losses. The team took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on an RBI single by Jonathan Stone and a fielding error by the Barbers. It was the first lead for the Docs since defeating the Mid-Coast Dungies on Sunday.
Post 6 (25-5) came back for a 3-2 lead in the second inning. Dakota Bunn drove in all three runs with a two-out triple, but was tagged out and ended the inning when he over ran third base.
The Docs (17-16) rallied to regain the advantage in the third with two runs on a line-drive, two-out single by Jett Black.
The Barbers tied the game at 4-4 in the fourth and both teams added another run before the pivotal seventh inning.
Post 6 had three hits in the seventh, including two triples, off Docs reliever Cody Johnson. A throwing error helped the inning get started as the Barbers pulled ahead for good.
Johnson took the loss in relief of KC Pettibone, who got an emergency start after Jonathan Stone felt discomfort in his throwing arm while warming up in the first inning. Stone said afterward that he hoped to find out more about the injury on Thursday.
Doran Gillespie was a bright spot for the Docs, going 5-for-5 at the plate with a double and three runs scored.
The Docs collected 13 hits in the contest. Caden Johnson and Drake Borschowa added two hits each.
Bunn went 3-for-4 to lead the Barbers, who had 15 players get an at-bat. Bunn had two triples and drove in four runs.
Saturday’s doubleheader with the Lewiston (ID) Twins has been moved to a 12 p.m. start time from the originally listed 6 p.m. start. The earlier start time will accommodate Lewiston’s travel itinerary.
Roseburg 202 010 000 — 5 13 2
Hillsboro 030 101 50x — 10 12 2
Pettibone, Cody Johnson (5), Hope (8) and Six; Koons, Sherril (7), Elder (8) and Garcia, Angeli. WP — Sherril (1-0). LP — Cody Johnson (3-2). 2B — Gillespie (R). 3B — Herzog (H), Bunn 2 (H).
