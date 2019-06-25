Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s bounced back from a narrow loss in game one of an Area 4 doubleheader with Grants Pass to win the nightcap and earn a split with the Nuggets on Monday at Bill Gray Stadium at Legion Field.
Grants Pass (6-8, 4-2 Area 4) held on to an early lead to take the opener 3-2, but the Docs came back to win the nightcap 12-8 despite giving up a big lead.
The Nuggets struck early for three runs in the first two innings off of Dr. Stewart’s starter Jace Stoffal. Kolby Dinkel drove in a run in the first and Jacob Memmott and Tyler Rund each had RBI singles in the second inning to stretch G.P.'s lead to 3-1.
Stoffal settled in from that point and allowed only one hit and no runs the rest of his outing. He tossed 6 1/3 innings but suffered the loss, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits while walking two and striking out nine.
Roseburg (10-5, 4-2) struggled offensively in the opener. The Docs managed just four hits and left eight runners on base.
“We got embarrassed a little bit,” Docs coach Jeremiah Robbins said. “We had some opportunities to really open that game up early and we just squandered them and kind of threw away some at-bats.”
The Docs left five runners on base in scoring position in the opener, including the game-tying run in the bottom of the seventh. Caden Johnson reached base with a walk and advanced to third with only one out, but the Docs hitters couldn’t bring him in to tie the score.
Dr. Stewart’s came out fired up in game two and built an early 4-0 lead after two innings of play. Jett Black drove in two in the first on a two-out double and Spencer Six had a two-out single in the second to add two more.
Payton Hope made it through the first three innings without giving up a hit, but got touched up for a run in the fourth.
The Docs got the run back and more on the first career grand slam from Doran Gillespie in the fourth inning. It was the fourth homer of the season for Gillespie and made the score 8-1.
Grants Pass battled back from the brink of a blowout with seven runs in the fifth to tie the game. All seven runs came off of Hope, but he only allowed three earned runs over his 4 2/3 innings pitched.
With the game still tied in the bottom of the sixth, the Docs managed to retake the advantage for good. Gillespie drove in the go-ahead run with his fourth hit of the game. Stoffal also drove in a run and Cody Johnson capped the scoring with a two-run single.
“The team did well in the second game. Thirteen hits is a lot and we need that to win,” Gillespie said. “We didn’t have the right mindset (in game one). The second game was when we changed it and the scoreboard shows what happens.”
KC Pettibone got his first win in relief for the Docs. He allowed only one hit over 1 1/3 innings, striking out three and walking one.
The Docs will visit Grants Pass for another league doubleheader Tuesday. Game one begins at 6 p.m. from Reinhart Volunteer Park.
NOTE: Another Dr. Stewart’s player has chosen to turn in his jersey. Noah Burke, from Douglas High School, stepped away from the team, joining Zack Holland, Dallas McGill and Griffin Lavigne as players no longer with the Docs. To help deepen the roster, the Docs have added Austin Anderson from the Pepsi Bottlecaps and Sam Guasteferro from the Dr. Randol’s Crowns.
First game
G. Pass;120;000;0;—;3;5;1
Roseburg;100;000;1;—;2;4;2
King, Rund (7) and Gilliland; Stoffal, Anderson (7) and Six. WP — King. LP — Stoffal (3-1). Sv — Rund. 2B — Ca. Johnson (R).
Second Game
G. Pass;000;170;0;—;8;9;2
Roseburg;220;404;x;—;12;13;2
Hollingsworth, Memmott (3), Calabro (4) and Gilliland; Hope, Pettibone (5), Co. Johnson (7) and Six. WP — Pettibone (1-0). LP — Calabro. 2B — Black (R), Gillespie (R), Ca. Johnson 2 (R), Stone (R). HR — Gillespie (R).
