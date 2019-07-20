The Dr. Stewart’s American Legion baseball team may be one of the hottest squads in the state heading to the postseason.
Winners of their final eight games of the regular season, the Docs earned a third place finish in the Area 4 standings and will face the Post 6 Barbers of Hillsboro in a best-of-three Super Regional series starting on Monday.
Game 1 of the series will begin at 7 p.m. at Hare Field in Hillsboro. Game 2 will be played Tuesday at 1 p.m. and Game 3, if necessary, would follow.
The Docs (25-16, 10-10 Area 4) will play in a Super Regional for the first time since the 2016 season, when the team went 0-2 against Gresham Advanced Metals and was eliminated from the postseason.
The Barbers (29-10, 14-2 Area 2) saw their eight-year reign as the Area 2 champions come to an end this season. They lost 4-1 to Beaverton Post 124 in the final league game to finish second in the standings.
Beaverton claimed the Area 2 title and earned an automatic berth in the AAA American Legion state tournament in Klamath Falls July 27-31.
The Docs are a team that has had peaks and valleys this season. They were 14-6 in the month of June, but started July by going 3-10 and struggling through a season-high five-game losing streak.
Things turned around after a 10-5 loss to the Barbers in Hillsboro on July 10. The Docs bounced-back to defeat Post 6 6-0 on July 12 and begin their current win streak.
“I definitely think they’re over the hump,” Docs coach Jeremiah Robbins said. “They believe in themselves, they believe in their teammates and they’ve done some special things in our last four (league) games.”
The Docs swept both Medford and Klamath Falls to finish the league season. Both doubleheaders featured a walk-off win by the Docs. Game 2 against Klamath Falls was won on a walk-off triple by Luke Van Norman.
“That’s big momentum, especially with all the wins we’ve been doing,” Van Norman said about the streaking Docs. “That’s going to definitely help us in the postseason.”
Dr. Stewart’s and Post 6 split the two games they played this season. Both teams will be fighting to get back to the state tournament.
The Docs were eliminated from the state playoffs last year by the Barbers in a 4-3 loss on day two of the tournament. The Barbers went on to place fifth in the eight-team tournament, losing to the Mid-Valley Southpaws on day three.
If the Docs can advance to state through the Super Regional round, it would be the first time since 2014. Last year the Docs reached state as the tournament host team.
The Barbers will be trying to reach the state tournament for a 10th consecutive season.
