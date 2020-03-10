CENTRAL POINT — Three Douglas County middle schoolers earned weight bracket championships and a total of 10 qualified for the Oregon Middle School state championship tournament at the South Region qualifier Saturday at Scenic Middle School.
Drew Dawson (75 pounds) of Glide, Gage Singleton (95) of JoLane and Kayden Thompson (220) of Winston each won their weight brackets to advance to the state championship tournament.
Winston Middle School had the most qualifiers for the state tournament with four, as Luke Linville (175) took second in his bracket, while David Ode (160) and Kylar Middleton (275) both placed third.
JoLane had a pair of runners-up as Robert Geyer (90) and Wyatt Yutzie (132) both placed second, as did Sutherlin Middle School’s Jeremiah Lepre at 140 pounds.
Coffenberry of Myrtle Creek also had a state qualifier as Jeddidiah Chapman placed third at 175.
The top three placers at each weight in the south regional qualified for the middle school state championships, which will be held Saturday at Woodburn High School.
