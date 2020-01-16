KIERSTEN HAINES
Sutherlin senior
Sport: Basketball.
Position: Guard.
Age: 17.
Other hobbies/interests: Anything to do with outdoors — snowboarding, swimming, boating.
GPA: 3.9.
College Plans: Will play basketball at Umpqua Community College; transfer to a four-year college.
Favorite Athlete: LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers forward; Derrick Rose, Detroit Pistons guard (“because we both have knee problems”).
Performance: Had a career-high 23 points with six 3-pointers in a 67-37 win over No. 7 Pleasant Hill. Set school single-game records with 40 points and 11 3-pointers in a 78-29 win over St. Mary’s.
Quotable: “I could have never even thought of performing that well two games in row.”
On Jadyn Vermillion’s absence: “For Micah (Wicks) to get more experience being the only ball-handler and I had to play a point guard role also. Grew a lot in the past week.”
On a Class 3A state championship: “We have to get through league, but that is definitely on our minds.”
