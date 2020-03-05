DARIAN THACKER
Roseburg junior
Sport: Wrestling.
Weight: 170 pounds.
Age: 17.
Other Interests/Hobbies: Working out, spending time with friends.
GPA: 3.286.
College Plans: Hopes to wrestle at Oklahoma State University and major in engineering.
Favorite Athlete: Austin DeSanto, University of Iowa 133-pounder, 2018-19 All-American, currently ranked No. 3 in NCAA.
Performance: Won the Class 6A 170-pound state championship Saturday at Portland's Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Completed 2019-20 season with a 34-4 record (24 pins) and went undefeated against Oregon competition.
On how he started wrestling: “I was watching a kick-boxing event and asked my mom if I could try it. She dropped me off at a wrestling practice and I said, 'This isn't the same thing.' She said, 'just give it a shot.'”
On what he enjoys about the sport: "I always want to make everyone proud of me. Have coach (Steve) Lander look at me and want to help me, I just want to make him proud. That's what I do all this for, for him and everyone who supports me."
