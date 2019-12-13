RIDDLE — Brooklyn Avery had seven points, a game-high 12 rebounds and six steals as the Douglas girls' junior varsity team used a strong second half to beat Mapleton 35-23 in the first round of the Cow Creek Classic Friday night.
Ta'elee Polamalu had six points and seven rebounds, Kaycie Hamilton had a team-high seven steals and Emily McWhorter contributed seven rebounds, five steals and five assists for the Trojan JVs, who improved to 4-1 on the season.
Bella Hester and Ellie Wiegman had six points apiece also for Douglas, which will take on Falls City at 1 p.m. today for the tournament championship.
MAPLETON (23) — Heather Wierichs 6, Jensen 5, Steven 1, Blake 3, Shird 1, Granger 4, Burruss 3, Holmes, Flansberg, Bender. Totals 6 10-17 23.
DOUGLAS JV (35) — Brooklyn Avery 7, Hester 6, Polamalu 6, Wiegman 6, McWhorter 4, Hamilton 4, Stoffal 2, Tristany, Pierce, Smalley. Totals 15 5-15 35.
Mapleton;6;5;3;9;—;23
Douglas JV;5;4;12;14;—;35
3-Point Goals — Mapleton 1 (Jensen). Total Fouls — Mapleton 16, Douglas JV 17. Fouled Out —Stevens, Avery.
