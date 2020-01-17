WINSTON — The visiting St. Mary's Crusaders raced to a 17-4 lead after one quarter and held on for a 69-50 Far West League boys basketball victory over Douglas Friday night.
Erich Hoque and Andy Schofield led the Trojans with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Tyler Fowler added eight points, while Gavyn Jones and Elijah LaRocque chipped in seven apiece.
Douglas (4-11, 0-3 FWL) will face Chemawa Indian School Monday as part of the MLK Classic at Corban University in Salem.
ST. MARY’S (69) — Tre Foster 21, Forrester 11, Banton 9, Kranenburg 9, Kaeo-Wailehua 5, Sternenberg 4, Hadley 3, Bennion 2, Aldrich 2, Snyder 2, Guyer, Heycke. Totals 27 12-13 69.
DOUGLAS (50) — Erich Hoque 12, Schofield 11, Fowler 8, LaRocque 7, Jones 7, Willard 5, Anderson, Willis, Kerr, McManus, Cathey. Totals 20 8-14 50.
St. Mary’s;17;22;11;19;—;69
Douglas;4;20;17;9;—;50
3-Point Goals — S.M. 3 (Banton, Forrester, Foster), Doug. 2 (Willard, Schofield). Total Fouls — S.M. 18, Doug. 19.
JV Score — St. Mary’s def. Douglas.
