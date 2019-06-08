The PABCO Roofers from Lake Oswego had Roseburg’s number from the get-go on Saturday. Dr. Stewart’s fell behind 2-0 in the first and the Roofers ran away for a 16-2 nonleague victory at Bill Gray Stadium at Legion Field.
PABCO (4-2), from Area 2 in the Portland region, notched 16 hits off the Docs and scored in every inning of the contest except for the third.
“We got punched in the face early and just never really had an answer all day long,” Dr. Stewart’s coach Jeremiah Robbins said. “We talked to (the players) about the level we’re playing at. Teams are going to come after you and if you’re not ready to play and compete, boy, you’re just going to get steam-rolled. I think this is a great learning lesson.”
Roseburg (1-1) managed just six hits against the Roofers’ pitching staff. Garrett Marioni and Devon Knight combined to strike out Docs hitters 12 times.
Caden Johnson led the way for Roseburg, going 3-for-3. KC Pettibone drove in the Docs' only runs of the game with a one-out triple to right field in the sixth.
Eight of the nine starters for PABCO got a hit. Leadoff man Garret Wianco went 5-for-6 to lead the Roofers and Brian Hamlin was 3-for-5 with three RBIs.
“We got the ugly one out of the way, I hope,” Robbins said. “The good thing about it, like I told (the team), we’re right back at it tomorrow.”
The Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s will host the Corvallis Gerding Builders Marketmen in a nonleague doubleheader at Legion Field. Game one of the contest is scheduled for 1 p.m.
PABCO;210;713;2;—;16;16;0
Docs;000;002;0;—;2;6;4
Marioni, Knight (6) and Gibson; McGill, Zeimet (4), Pettibone (6) and Lavigne. WP — Marioni (2-0). LP — McGill (0-1). 2B — Wianco (P), Taylor (P), Hamlin (P). 3B — Gillespie (DS), Pettibone (DS).
(0) comments
