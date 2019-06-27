NASCAR K&N Pro Series West returns to Roseburg on Saturday with the Clint Newell Auto Group Toyota 150 race presented by NAPA/ENEOS at Douglas County Speedway.
The race is set for 150 laps and 56.25 miles on the 3/8-mile oval and will start around 7:55 p.m. It's the lone stop in Oregon for the series this year.
"We're always happy to come up to Roseburg," said Bill McAnally, the owner of Bill McAnally Racing. "It's a great event, and the community is always very welcoming. It's one of our favorite places to race."
Derek Kraus who leads the season standings, is among the McAnally drivers planning to compete. The 17-year-old from Stratford, Wisconsin, won last year's race in Roseburg.
Kraus, who was victorious twice in Tucson, Arizona, this year, has compiled 241 points. Hailie Deegan is second (240), Trevor Huddleston third (230), Jagger Jones fourth (228), Matt Levin fifth (219), Brittney Zamora sixth (205) and Kody Vanderwal seventh (203).
“I think we definitely can do what we did last year (in Roseburg),” Kraus told NASCAR.com. “I feel like we’ll run really good. We’re at the shop this week and these guys work their tails off. I know that we can unload and be fast right away and hopefully have a really good run like we did last year.”
Deegan, a 17-year-old from Temecula, California, became the first woman last year to win a K&N Pro Series West race. The BMR driver captured the season opener in Las Vegas on Feb. 28 and finished first in Colorado June 8.
Huddleston, a 23-year-old out of Agoura Hills, California, posted a win in Irwindale, California, on March 30. He's sponsored by Sunrise Ford Racing.
Zamora, 20, from Kennewick, Washington, earned her first career Super Late Model win at Douglas County Speedway in 2017.
"I won the feature there and it was my first Super Late Model win, so I do have good memories of that track," Zamora told NASCAR.com. "It's a pretty unique track because it's flat compared to most tracks. It's a challenge to be able to get all the changes made to the car for this event, but that's what makes it fun."
Gates open at 4 p.m., with racing and activities scheduled throughout the evening. The drivers are scheduled to hold an autograph session at 6:15 p.m. and Cowboy Kenny's Steel Rodeo will make its first appearance at DCS, performing gravity-assaulting motocross stunts and tricks.
General admission to the race is $25 for adults, and $20 for seniors and military and kids ages 6-12. Tickets are available at Clint Newell Auto Group.
