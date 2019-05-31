Due to technical issues with our press, The News-Review will have early deadlines this weekend.
That means some notable sports events — such as the Oregon State baseball team playing in the NCAA regional Friday night in Corvallis — will not be included in Saturday's paper. A complete story on the North Douglas softball team, which played in the OSAA Class 2A/1A championship game against Kennedy Friday evening in Eugene, will run in Sunday's edition.
The scoreboard section also will be affected, with Friday and Saturday night games missing.
