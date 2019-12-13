RIDDLE — A rough first quarter and struggles at the free throw line kept Riddle out of the win column for a fourth straight game as the Irish fell to Falls City 38-33 in the first round of the Cow Creek Classic Friday night.
Natalie Batie had 13 points to pace the Mountaineers, who took control with an 11-2 run in the first quarter.
Riddle fought its way back into the game in the fourth quarter, but couldn't overcome a 7-for-20 effort at the free throw line.
Katarina Schartner had 13 points and Victoria Renfro added 11 to lead the Irish, who will face Mapleton at 10 a.m. today in the consolation game. Mapleton fell to the Douglas junior varsity 35-23 Friday.
FALLS CITY (38) — Natalie Batie 13, Simmons 7, Lofte 5, Zeigler 6, Wilson 3, Davis 3, Burgess 1, Rasnake. Totals 12-48 9-19 38.
RIDDLE (33) — Katarina Schartner 13, Renfro 11, Pruitt 3, Davenport 2, Linton 2, Gaedecke 2, Miles, McCartt, Light. Totals 13-52 7-20 33.
Falls City;11;9;4;14;—;38
Riddle;2;8;9;14;—;33
3-Point Goals — FC 5 (Zeigler 2, Wilson, Simmons, Davis). Total Fouls — FC 16, Riddle 17. Fouled Out — Miles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.