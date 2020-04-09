A pair of No. 14 seeds — the original Bad News Bears and Longest Yard movies — pulled off first-round upsets and were among a handful of lower-seeded movies to make it into the Round of 32 in The News-Review’s Movie Madness sports movie challenge.
Each of the No. 1 and No. 2 seeded sports films in the 64-movie bracket advanced to the second round. Winners were determined by votes on the newspaper’s Facebook and Twitter sites via Survey Monkey.
Voting for the next round can be done by going The News-Review’s website, www.nrtoday.com, and clicking on the highlighted links for the Curtin, Glendale, Diamond Lake and Winchester Bay regions. Those who participate and “Like” the newspaper’s post on its Facebook page will be entered into a drawing for a $100 gift card, which will be awarded next week.
The deadline to vote on the secound round is noon Saturday.
The original Longest Yard (1974) managed a one-vote victory over The Blind Side, a No. 3 seed. The original Bad News Bears, a 1976 film, beat out third-seeded Tin Cup. Additionally, a pair of No. 13 seeds, Moneyball and Pre, also reached the second round.
Movies were determined by picks from News-Review staffers and ratings from www.rottentomatoes.com, the popular film-ratings website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.