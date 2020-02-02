For Troy Polamalu, the path to stardom started in Douglas County

Troy's Timeline

Here's a look at Troy Polamalu's athletic path to the Pro Football Hall of Fame:

1995-99 — Three-sport athlete at Douglas High School in Winston. The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder was a first-team all-Far West League running back and defensive back and made first-team all-state on offense as a junior, finishing with 1,040 yards rushing, 310 yards receiving and 22 touchdowns. Made eight interceptions and 65 tackles on defense. The Trojans (9-1) were ranked No. 1 in the final Associated Press Class 3A poll that season, losing 21-7 to Scappoose at home in the second round of the state playoffs. Missed two-thirds of his senior season with a bruised kidney. Rushed for 226 yards and one TD in a 20-12 loss to Reedsport, which turned out to be his final prep football game. Compiled over 3,100 rushing yards at Douglas. Received first-team all-league honors in basketball and was a first-team, all-state center fielder in baseball.

1999-2002 — Was a strong safety and a four-year letterman at the University of Southern California, earning All-American honors as a junior and senior. Was a team captain both of those seasons. Made a career-high 20 tackles (three for losses) against Utah in the 2001 Las Vegas Bowl. Finished with 281 tackles, six interceptions and three TDs in his college career.

2003-14 — Was a first-round selection (16th overall) by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2003 NFL Draft. Played all 12 of his pro seasons with the Steelers, retiring following the 2014 season. Won Super Bowl championships in 2006 (21-10 over the Seattle Seahawks) and '09 (27-23 over the Arizona Cardinals). Was an eight-time Pro Bowler and a six-time All-Pro selection, was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2010 and made the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team. Finished his pro career with 770 tackles, 32 interceptions, 12 sacks, 14 forced fumbles and three TDs.

2020 — Was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.