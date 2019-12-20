WINSTON — Brandon Willard had eight of his game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter as Douglas outscored Glide 22-11 in the final eight minutes to earn its second victory of the season, a 60-49 nonleague win over the visiting Wildcats Friday night.
Willard also had eight rebounds and five steals for the Trojans (2-4), who also got nine points and eight rebounds form Gavyn Jones.
"We made some adjustments at halftime that didn't really show up in the third quarter, but in the fourth quarter, we didn't miss our layups," Douglas coach Bid Van Loon said. "We just have to take it one step at a time."
Luke Fowler added nine points and Erich Hogue had eight rebounds and five assists also for the Trojans, who are home with Creswell at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Ethan Wilding had a season-high 12 points for Glide (1-5), while sophomore Colby Bucich had 11 points and Terrell Russell added nine. Hunter Rinnert chipped in eight points for the Wildcats, who will face Bandon in the Oakland Holiday tournament at 5 p.m. Friday.
GLIDE (49) — Ethan Wilding 12, Bucich 11, Russell 9, Rinnert 8, Alexander 5, Mornarich 4, Ackerman, Tischner, Pope. Totals 18 7-13 49.
DOUGLAS (60) — Brandon Willard 23, Jones 9, Fowler 9, LaRocque 7, Schofield 6, Edwards 3, Hogue 2, Anderson 1. Totals 23 11-19 60.
Glide;12;15;11;11;—;49
Douglas;18;8;12;22;—;60
3-Point Goals — Glide 6 (Rinnert 2, Bucich 2, Russell 1, Alexander 1), Douglas 3 (Willard 2, LaRocque 1). Total Fouls — Glide 13, Douglas 13. Fouled Out — Bucich.
JV Score — Glide def. Douglas.
