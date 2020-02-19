Jo Lane eighth-grader Gage Singleton has earned a spot on the Oregon Middle School National Duals team after winning the 95-pound weight class at an open qualifier Sunday at Sweet Home High School.
Singleton scored three pins to meet the championship match and scored an 8-2 decision over Brandon Smith of Horizon (Tualatin) Middle School to earn his spot on the state's top middle school dual meet team.
Singleton previously claimed the Under-16 Cadet Kids state championship in January, and also was the 2019 Oregon Middle School state champion at 75 pounds.
The Oregon Middle School State Championships will be held Saturday, March 14, at Woodburn High School.
