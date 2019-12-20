The Umpqua Community College men’s basketball team had the perfect capper to a near-perfect nonconference schedule.
Five players scored in double figures and the Riverhawks used a 51-point second half to topple Columbia Basin 90-75 Wednesday, going 3-0 at the Shoreline Crossover Tournament in Shoreline, Washington, and wrapping a 12-1 nonconference slate.
“We are improving every game and we got better this week,” Umpqua coach Daniel Leeworthy said. “Every game this week presented us with different challenges.”
Sophomore point guard Brock Gilbert had 14 points and nine assists against Columbia Basin, garnering MVP honors for the tournament. Over three games, Gilbert averaged 13.7 points, 11.3 assists and 5.7 rebounds and had a tournament-high seven steals in Monday’s opener against Green River.
“We had a total team effort throughout the weekend, and we played with toughness,” Leeworthy said. “Brock really continued to lead by example.”
Isaac Lungren had one of his best games thus far, posting a team-high 18 points with four rebounds and 4-for-6 shooting from 3-point range. Hayden Wood came off the bench to score 14 points for the Riverhawks, while starters Cody Fredrickson (6-for-8 shooting) had 12 points and Akoi Yuot finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Cameron Benzel had a team-high 12 boards to go along with nine points.
The lone wart on the Riverhawks’ nonconference schedule came at the hands of South Puget Sound, who posted a 67-65 victory over Umpqua shot 1-for-20 from 3-point land.
But at 12-1 overall and ranked sixth in the Northwest Athletic Conference coaches’ poll, the Riverhawks now set their sights on the South Region slate.
“We’re looking forward to South Region play, and we feel like we’re ready,” Leeworthy said.
Umpqua will find out on Saturday, Jan. 4, when the Riverhawks tip off league play at home in a 4 p.m. game against Clark College of Vancouver.
UMPQUA (90) — Isaac Lungren 6-12 2-3 18, Gilbert 6-12 0-0 14, Fredrickson 6-8 0-0 12, Benzel 4-14 0-0 9, Yuot 5-8 1-5 11, Perry 0-1 4-4 4, Campbell 2-2 2-5 6, Love 1-3 0-0 2, Ugodo 0-0 0-0 0, Wood 5-8 2-2 14, Hubbard 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-69 11-19 90.
COLUMBIA BASIN (75) — Carson Cloaninger 5-12 2-2 14, Wolf 4-8 0-0 9, Brantley 3-12 2-5 9, Pineda 1-5 0-0 2, Nelson 2-7 2-4 6, Hernandez 5-11 1-4 12, Padour 4-7 0-0 10, Sundling 5-7 0-0 13, Buck 0-1 0-0 0, Huerta 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-71 7-15 75.
Halftime — UCC 39-34. 3-Point Goals — UCC 9-18 (Lungren 4-6, Gilbert 2-5, Fredrickson 0-1, Benzel 1-1, Wood 2-4, Hubbard 0-1), CBCC 10-26 (Sundling 3-4, Wolf 1-2, Brantley 1-3, Pineda 0-4, Cloaninger 2-5, Hernandez 1-3, Padour 2-4, Huerta 0-1. Total Fouls — UCC 10, CBCC 16. Fouled Out — Cloaninger. Rebounds — UCC 42 (Benzel 12), CBCC 36 (Pineda, Nelson 10). Assists — UCC 22 (Gilbert 9), CBCC 15 (Brantley 7). Turnovers — UCC 10, CBCC 9.
