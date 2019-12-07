CANYONVILLE — Anthony Pezqueda had 10 points and six assists, leading a balanced Glendale offense as the Pirates overcame an early deficit to beat host Canyonville Academy 51-35 in the Pilot Invitational finale Saturday night.
Cameron Colley led Glendale with 11 points as the Pirates used a 24-9 third-quarter surge to dig out of a 23-20 halftime hole.
"We adjusted our pressure a little bit and got a couple of steals for easy baskets," Glendale coach Tom Ford said. "We hit a couple of 3s and got some easy looks at the basket."
Brody Lee had nine points and 12 rebounds, Darrian Jefferson had eight points and eight rebounds, and David Lovaglio had nine points also for the Pirates, who were helped by Kaleb Cline's 10 rebounds.
The Pilots' John Chen led all scorers with 13 points.
Glendale (2-1) hosts Gold Beach and Canyonville Academy (0-2) visits Camas Valley Tuesday night.
CANYONVILLE ACADEMY (35) — John Chen 13, Ku 9, Mucyo 5, Mugisha 3, May 3, Twagirumukiza 2, Ndagijimana, Yeung, Cha, Nzamwita, Cyusa. Totals 13 2-5 35.
GLENDALE (51) — Cameron Colley 11, Pezqueda 10, Lovaglio 9, Lee 9, Jefferson 8, Cline 4, Moody, Jellum, Ta. Ring, Ty. Ring, Smith. Totals 19 5-12 51.
Canyonville;14;9;5;7;—;35
Glendale;11;9;24;7;—;51
3-Point Goals — C.A. 7 (Chen 3, Mugisha 1, May 1, Ku, Mucyo 1). Gle. 8 (Colley 3, Pezqueda 2, Jefferson 2, Lovaglio 1). Total Fouls — C.A. 12, Glen. 10. Fouled Out — Mucyo, Lee.
