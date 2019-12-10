GLENDALE — The Glendale girls basketball team trailed 28-4 at halftime, but turned in a strong second-half showing in a 42-22 home nonleague loss to Gold Beach Tuesday night at Carl Ford Memorial Gym.
Faith Wytcherly and Morgan Moody led the Pirates with 10 and eight points, respectively, and coach Luke Gregg was pleased with his team’s showing in the final two quarters.
“It was a good game against tougher competition,” Gregg said. “The way we responded after halftime, I like where we’re headed. We get to play them again next week, and hopefully we can close that gap."
Kailina Hamilton and Gabby Perez led the Panthers (3-1) with 14 and 12 points, respectively.
The Pirates (3-2) travel to Prospect Charter for a 3:30 p.m. tip on Saturday, and will visit Gold Beach next Wednesday.
GOLD BEACH (42) — Kailina Hamilton 14, Perez 12, Wilstead 4, Clifford 4, Jones 4, Quesada 2, team 2. Totals 19 1-4 42.
GLENDALE (22) — Faith Wytcherley 10, Moody 8, Skeen 2, team 2. Totals 11 01 22.
G. Beach;19;11;4;8;—;42
Glendale;2;2;6;12;—;22
3-Point Goals — G.B. 3 (Hamilton), Gle. 0. Total Fouls — G.B. 8, Gle. 7.
JV Score — Gold Beach def. Glendale.
