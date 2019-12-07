CANYONVILLE — Faith Wytcherly had 12 points to lead the Glendale girls to a 30-10 victory over the Canyonville Academy junior varsity Saturday morning to advance to the third-place game of the Pilot Invitational.
The Pirates beat the Phoenix freshman team 20-15 to place third in the tournament, led once again by 12 points from Wytcherly and six from Brandi Skeen.
Against the Pilot JVs, Morgan Moody added eight points for Glendale, which ended up playing four games and going 3-1 on the weekend.
The Pirates will host Gold Beach Tuesday.
CANYONVILLE ACADEMY (10) — Gloria Ha 4, Gon 3, Hsu 3, K. Choi, Ja. Choi, Je. Choi, Jeongin. Totals 4 2-10 10.
GLENDALE (30) — Faith Wytcherley 12, Moody 8, Frizzle 2, Lewelling 2, Skeen 2, Hernandez 2, McKinney 2, Knott, Millett, Igarta, Swanson. Totals 13 4-6 30.
CAJV;0;4;2;4;—;10
Glendale;9;8;7;6;—;30
3-Point Goals — None. Total Fouls — CAJV 6, Glendale 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.