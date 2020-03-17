( Editor’s note : As a result of their months-long effort, the group raised an estimated $8,000, which through the help of a dollar-for-dollar match by the Oregon Community Foundation, meant $16,000 toward the Glide Track Renovation. Donations are still being accepted, and can be made directly to the Glide Booster Club, P.O. Box 244, Glide, OR 97443.)

