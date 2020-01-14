CAVE JUNCTION — Garrett Tischner's buzzer beater lifted Glide to a 47-45 victory over Illinois Valley in the Southern Cascade League opener for both teams Friday.
Caleb Alexander had a team-high 13 points for the Wildcats (4-8 overall, 1-0 SCL).
The Cougars got the best of the Glide girls with a 40-31 victory. Jazmine Rams and Emily Michel had 11 points apiece for the 'Cats (2-9, 0-1).
Glide's Saturday home games with Bonanza were postponed due to potentially dangerous travel conditions.
No further information was provided to The News-Review.
The Glide girls will take on Class 1A Pacific/Powers Tuesday at Umpqua Valley Christian School in Dixonville. The Wildcat boys and girls return to SCL action Friday at Rogue River.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.