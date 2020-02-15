BUTTE FALLS — The Butte Falls/Crater Lake Charter Loggers pulled away in the second half to put away visiting Glide 61-40 in the Southern Cascade League finale for both teams Saturday afternoon.
With the loss, Glide (11-14, 8-6 SCL) falls into a third-place tie with Lakeview in the league's final standings behind league champion Lost River and Butte Falls/CLC.
The Wildcats, who lost to the Loggers 82-30 in their first meeting, held tough with the hosts, trailing 25-21 at halftime. But Butte Falls went on a 19-8 third-quarter run and pulled away for the win.
Ethan Wilding led Glide with 14 points and Colby Bucich added 11. Devin Malcolm and Thomas Johnson had 15 points each for the Loggers.
Glide advances to the SCL playoffs, but dates and pairings were not available at press time.
GLIDE (40) — Ethan Wilding 14, Bucich 11, T. Pope 5, Russell 4, Alexander 3, Rinnert 3, Mornarich, Ackerman, Tischner, C. Pope. Totals 17-40 3-7 40.
BUTTE FALLS/CRATER LAKE (61) — Devin Malcolm 15, Thomas Johnson 15, Wood 12, Redondo 6, Underhill 5, White 3, Brewer 3, Clayborne 2, Carlton, Worman. Totals 21-58 4-12 61.
Glide;10;11;8;11;—;40
Butte Falls/CLC;12;13;19;17;—;61
3-Point Goals — Gli. 3 (Alexander, Russell, Rinnert), BF 12 (Johnson 5, Wood 4, Malcolm 1, Redondo 1, Brewer 1). Total Fouls — Gli. 15, B.F. 11. Fouled Out — Russell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.