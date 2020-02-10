MERRILL — Less than 24 hours after dropping 88 points against Rogue River, the Glide Wildcats couldn't find their shooting touch on the road, dropping a 59-20 Southern Cascade League boys basketball game at No. 9-ranked Lost River Saturday.
The loss dropped Glide out of a second-place tie in the SCL with Butte Falls/Crater Lake Charter as the Wildcats fell to 7-4 in league play and 10-12 overall.
Three Wildcats — Caleb Alexander, Clay Mornarich and Ethan Wilding — had five points each.
Carston Hartman led three Raiders in double figures with 14 points.
Glide holds a one game lead over Illinois Valley and is two clear of Lakeview, who the Wildcats will host Tuesday night. The Wildcats are home against Canyonville Academy Wednesday.
GLIDE (20) — Caleb Alexander 5, Clay Mornarich 5, Ethan Wilding 5, Russell 2, Tischner 2, Ackerman 1, Rinnert, Bucich, C. Pope, T. Pope. Totals 7-30 4-6 20.
LOST RIVER (59) — Carston Hartman 14, Pena 13, Moore 11, Ramos 8, Lyman 5, McAuliffe 4, Nicolet 2, Murillo 2, Perez, Dalton. Totals 22-52 7-13 59.
Glide;6;3;3;8;—;20
Lost River;9;21;12;17;—;59
3-Point Goals — Gli. 2 (Alexander, Mornarich), LR 8 (Pena 3, Moore 2, Hartman 2, Lyman). Total Fouls — Gli. 10, LR 8
