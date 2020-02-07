GLIDE — The Glide girls basketball team kept its chances for a Southern Cascade League playoff berth alive by getting past Rogue River 30-28 Friday night.
Glide (6-14, 4-5 SCL) trails Bonanza (4-4 SCL) for the fourth and final league playoff spot with three games remaining. The Wildcats fell at Bonanza 34-25 Tuesday.
"We played solid, but we just couldn't really pull away (from Rogue River)," Glide coach Jeff Smith said. "It was just a good, clean, fun game."
Ruby Livingston had a game-high nine points to lead a balanced Glide offense. Sophomore Kylie Anderson added seven points, while Jazmine Rams and Lily Ranger each scored six.
Glide visits first-place Lost River (13-5, 8-0) Saturday.
ROGUE RIVER (28) — Alyssa Sizemore 8, Amanda Earnest 8, Hansen 6, Spaeth 3, Bless 2, Barnwell 1, Nielsen, Pearson. Totals 12 4-6 28.
GLIDE (30) — Ruby Livingston 9, Anderson 7, Rams 6, Ranger 6, Jones 2, Stiles, Michel. Totals 14 2-4 30.
Rogue River;10;10;4;4;—;28
Glide;12;6;7;5;—;30
3-Point Goals — None. Total Fouls — R.R. 4, Glide 5.
JV Score — Glide def. Rogue River.
