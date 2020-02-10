MERRILL — The Glide girls were held to single-digit scoring in each of the first three quarters of a 47-22 Southern Cascade League basketball loss at Lost River Saturday.
Emily Michel had a pair of 3-pointers on her way to a team-high seven points for the Wildcats (7-15, 5-6 SCL).
Glide will host Lakeview Tuesday.
GLIDE (22) — Emily Michel 7, Towne 3, Ranger 2, Stiles 2, Rubrecht 2, Jones 2, Anderson 2, Rams 1, Auty 1, Livingston, Markillie. Totals 7-36 5-12 22.
LOST RIVER (47) — Damary Roman 14, Duran 10, An. Taylor 8, Aguirre 5, K. Camacho 5, McAuliffe 2, As. Taylor 2, N. Camacho 1, Villegas, Petrik, Britton. Totals 16-55 11-17 47.
Glide;3;4;5;10;—;22
Lost River;12;6;18;11;—;47
3-Point Goals — Gli. 3 (Michel 2, Towne), LR 4 Roman 2, An. Taylor 2). Total Fouls — Gli. 13, LR 14.
