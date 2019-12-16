CULVER — Gage Dill and Jaden Rondeau eached placed fourth as the Glide wrestling team finished 13th out of 16 schools at the Culver Invitational this past weekend.
Dill, with a pair of pins, took fourth at 120 pounds and Rondeau (220) also had a pair of falls to place fourth.
Gabe Syverson (138) beat teammate Austin Warner 9-2 in the fifth-sixth match also for Glide.The Wildcats will compete in the Shamrock Invitational this Saturday at Riddle High School.
