Glide senior Caleb Alexander was voted to the first team and Canyonville Academy junior John Chen the second team when the Southern Cascade League released its boys basketball postseason honors recently.
Lakeview senior Jalen Lampman was voted as the SCL's Player of the Year while Jeff Baker, who guided Lost River to a perfect season in league play, was named the top coach.
Glide senior Terrell Russell received honorable mention, while sophomore teammate Colby Bucich was voted to the five-player All-Defensive Team.
Southern Cascade League
All-League Teams
Boys
Player of the Year: Jalen Lampman, sr., Lakeview
Coach of the Year: Jeff Baker, Lost River
First Team: Jalen Lampman, sr., Lakeview; Aiden McAuliffe, sr., Lost River; Diego Agosto, sr., Rogue River; Nicolas Junior Pena, sr., Lost River; Colby Wood, soph., Butte Falls; Devon Malcolm, soph., Butte Falls; Tanner Jolley, jr., Illinois Valley; Caleb Alexander, sr., Glide.
Second Team: Carston Hartman, jr., Lost River; John Chen, jr., Canyonville Academy; Zaidyn Nicolette, sr., Lost River; Colby Wood, soph., Butte Falls; Wyatt Gustaveson, sr., Lakeview; Axel Ramos, jr., Lost River.
Honorable Mention: Bradley Ireland, sr., Bonanza; Starz Saavedra, soph., Illinois Valley; Garren Decker, sr., Rogue River; Terrell Russell, sr., Glide; Robert Hussey, jr., Lakeview; Micky Redondo, soph., Butte Falls; Sam Hess, soph., Illinois Valley; W.D. Kness, fr., Bonanza; Thomas Johnson, soph., Butte Falls; Austin Philibert, sr., Lakeview; Jimmy Lyman, sr., Lost River; Aiden Canoe, sr., Rogue River.
All-Defensive Team: Zaidyn Nicolette, sr., Lost River; Colby Bucich, soph., Glide; Thomas Johnson, soph., Butte Falls; Sam Hess, soph., Illinois Valley; Sam Haag, fr., Rogue River.
