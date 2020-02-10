GLIDE — An online effort has been launched to raise the remaining needed funds to renovate the track facility at Glide High School.
The track, centrally located in the small community east of Roseburg, was first built in the early 1980s, transitioning the school from its older cinder track to a rubberized surface to equal those of other schools in the Sky-Em League.
While resurfaced every 9-10 years, the time has come to do a complete makeover. Cracks in the underlying asphalt have split the existing rubber surface, creating potential safety concerns for athletes.
“At this point, the plan is to tear the whole thing up and start over,” Glide Booster Club President Rich Livermore said. “We need to tear the asphalt out, six to eight inches of gravel, and see what we have to work with.”
The track holds multiple high school and middle school meets throughout the spring, as well as cross country meets in the fall.
The Booster Club started raising funds last March to help offset the $358,000 cost of complete replacement of the facility. As that effort neared its goal, Livermore reached out to former track and cross country athletes at Glide in an effort to reach that threshold.
Glide alum John Waller (Class of 1994), who ran track and cross country for long-time Wildcats coach Maynard Mai, was quick to jump in.
“Rich reached out to me in December through LinkedIn, asking if I could make a donation,” Waller said. “I figured I could donate a hundred bucks, but that was really a drop in the bucket for what was really needed.”
So Waller launched his own plan.
“I figured I could do my own little fundraiser, put a ‘Walk-a-Thon’ together, get some donations, and I figured if I could raise a couple thousand dollars, that would easily beat the $100 I could offer.”
So on Sunday, March 15, Waller will start circling the track at 6 a.m., with the plan to complete 50 miles (200 laps) within 12 hours, collecting pledges to try and help the Booster Club reach its goal.
It sounds like he won’t be alone.
“I decided to take it on, reached out to some old teammates, and everybody was pretty excited about it,” Waller said. “The more people have heard about it, the more want to get involved, and that’s super cool.”
Waller’s fundraising drive through the online site www.pledgeit.org grabbed the attention of many Glide alumni through Facebook, some of whom have already made flat donations and others who have pledged per lap. All pledges through that site go directly to an account established for the Booster Club.
Businesses or individuals interesting in donating may do so by pledging per lap completed or making a one-time donation. Checks may be made out to the Glide Booster Club with “track” in the memo line.
Livermore said the plan is to start renovations following the final meet of the spring season.
Info: www.pledgeit.org/glide-track. There is no commission on pledges.
