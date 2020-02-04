COTTAGE GROVE — Glide senior Gage Dill wrestled his way to a second-place finish in the 120-pound weight class Saturday as the Wildcats placed 13th in the 30-team Cottage Grove Invitational.
Dill pinned his way to the finals before dropping a 7-5 decision to Class 6A sixth-ranked Josef Miner of Grants Pass. Dill is ranked sixth in the Class 2A/1A 120-pound class by the Oregon Wrestling Forum.
Glide heavyweight Bryce McComb placed fourth, going 5-0 in the consolation bracket and having both of his losses come to top-seeded Zachariah Luworo of South Eugene.
The Wildcats' Corbyn Kangiser placed sixth at 170 pounds. After falling into the consolation bracket, Kangiser won an 18-16 decision over Mazama's Ethan Richards before dropping his fifth-place match to Hidden Valley's Fisher Bastian.
Sophomore 132-pounder Braxton Dill had four pins on the day, but fell on victory shy of a top-six finish.
South Umpqua's Jackson Markham took third at 160 pounds. Markham recorded pins of 15 and 21 seconds, and scored a 13-9 decision to reach the championship semifinals, but dropped an 8-1 decision to top-seeded Ayden Wolgamott of Elmira in the semis. Markham beat Siuslaw's Riley Jennings 4-3 in the consolation semis, and claimed third with a second-round pin of McKay's Erick Ambrosio in the consolation final.
Grants Pass ran away with the team championship with 387.5 points. McKay (194) edged Madras (193.5) for second. Glide (118) finished 13th, and South Umpqua (52) was 24th.
