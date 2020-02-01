GLIDE — The Glide Wildcats — and a couple of other teams in the Southern Cascade League — made the playoff race a bit more interesting Saturday afternoon.
Glide, which came into Saturday’s SCL game in a third-place tie with Illinois Valley, overcame a third-quarter collapse to beat the visiting Cougars 45-39 and improved to 5-3 in SCL play (8-11 overall).
To make matters even more interesting, second-place Butte Falls/Crater Lake Charter might have suffered two losses in the course of one game. More on that in a minute.
Colby Bucich scored a season-high 18 points to lead Glide, which led 26-14 at halftime but coughed up most of that lead as the Cougars went on a 13-2 third-quarter run.
“We came out looking good at the start, but then we just fell asleep in the third quarter,” Glide coach Jeff Smith said.
Glide was able to pull out the victory in part by shooting 15-for-23 from the free-throw line throughout the game. Caleb Alexander added 10 points for the Wildcats.
“It wasn’t a pretty win. It was kind of a sloppy game, but we kept our composure enough to come out with the W,” Smith said.
Meanwhile, fifth-place Rogue River (3-4) was leading second-place Butte Falls (6-1) by one point with six minutes left in their SCL contest. According to reporter Ehsan Kassim of the Grants Pass Daily Courier, as the Chieftains led 37-36, there was a dust-up near one of the team benches which resulted in a bench-clearing brawl.
Referees eventually ejected every player from both teams and the game was stopped at that point.
According to the Oregon School Activities Association, any player ejected from a game must miss the next team competition, which would make it likely that both teams would be forced to forfeit. It was unknown at press time what the OSAA’s stance would be in this instance or whether Rogue River would be awarded the victory.
In the mean time, the third-place Wildcats will continue SCL play at Bonanza Tuesday.
ILLINOIS VALLEY (39) — Tanner Jolley 14, Hess 10, Herrera 10, Saavedra 3, Southammavong 2, Johnson. Totals 13 13-27 39.
GLIDE (45) — Colby Bucich 18, Alexander 10, T. Pope 6, Wilding 4, Russell 3, Mornarich 2, Tischner 2, Rinnert. Totals 14 15-23 45.
Illinois Valley 7 7 13 12 — 39
Glide 13 13 2 17 — 45
3-Point Goals — I.V. 0, Glide 2 (Alexander, Bucich). Total Fouls — I.V. 18, Gli. 19. Fouled Out — Saavedra.
JV Score — Glide def. Illinois Valley.
