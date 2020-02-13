Caleb Alexander had a game-high 18 points and Glide used a 17-3 scoring run in the third quarter to put away Canyonville Academy, 74-42, and reclaim sole possession of third place in the Southern Cascade League boys basketball standings Tuesday night at Glide High School.
Ethan Wilding added 16 points for the Wildcats (11-13, 8-5 SCL), who hold a one-win advantage over Illinois Valley for third in the SCL.
Leon Ku, the Pilots’ senior captain, led three Canyonville Academy players in double figures with 17 points, while senior Eric May added 13 and junior John Chen chipped in 11.
Glide closes out its regular season Saturday at Butte Falls/Crater Lake Charter.
The top four teams in the SCL qualify for league playoffs to be held next week.
CANYONVILLE ACADEMY (42) — Leon Ku 17, May 13, Chen 11, Lee 1, Yeung, Cheung, Cha, Xu. Totals 14 7-10 42.
GLIDE (74) — Caleb Alexander 18, Wilding 16, Russell 8, Bucich 7, Mornarich 6, C. Pope 5, T. Pope 4, Tischner 4, Rinnert 4, Ackerman 2. Totals 31 5-5 74.
Canyonville 13 13 3 13 — 42
Glide 22 22 17 13 — 74
3-Point Goals — CA 7 (Ku 5, May, Chen), Glide 7 (Alexander 4, Russell 2, C. Pope). Total Fouls — CA 4, Glide 7.
