The 42nd annual Abby’s/Budweiser/Pepsi Chapman Invitational golf tournament began on Saturday at Roseburg Country Club.
A total of 304 golfers — 152 two-player teams — are taking part in RCC’s largest tournament of the year.
“The scores are pretty good, about where I thought they’d be,” RCC head pro Cris Risley said late Saturday afternoon. “The course is in its best shape of the year. We had 111 trees (on the course) knocked down by the storm (in late February), but Richard (Weight, the greens superintendent) and his guys have done a great job getting it in tournament shape.”
First-round results were not available due to an early press deadline. The tournament wraps up Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.