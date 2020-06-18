SUTHERLIN — Brian Winter of Winchester scored a hole-in-one during a round at Oak Hills Golf Club on Wednesday.
Winter aced the par-3, 144-yard No. 12 hole, using an 8-iron. The shot was witnessed by Ragen Garrison of Wilbur, Joe Jaukkuri of Roseburg, Rob Perkins of Sutherlin, Steve Perkins of Roseburg, Al Skinner of Glide and Chuck Caylor of Sutherlin.
It was the second hole-in-one for Winter, whose first came at age 14.
