SUTHERLIN — Chad Knee of Sutherlin scored his first hole-in-one during a round at Oak Hills Golf Club on Wednesday.
Knee aced the par-3, 138-yard No. 12 hole, using a 7-iron. The shot was witnessed by Jason Bailey of Sutherlin, Bruce Cortes of Sutherlin and Sam Carter of Roseburg.
