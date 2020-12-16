Curt Steele of Roseburg scored a hole-in-one during a round at Roseburg Country Club on Monday.
Steele, a member of RCC, aced the par-3, 120-yard No. 6 hole, using an 8-iron. It was his first hole-in-one in 50 years of playing golf. Witnessing the shot were Chuck Hanson and John Rook of Roseburg.
