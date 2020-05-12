SUTHERLIN — Deon Meyer of Sutherlin scored a hole-in-one during a round at Oak Hills Golf Club on May 9.
Meyer aced the par-3, 124-yard No. 17 hole. He used a pitching wedge on the shot, which was witnessed by Guy Normand, Ken Campbell, Dennis Shipman and one other. It was the second hole-in-one in as many years of playing golf for Meyer.
