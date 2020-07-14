Douglas County offers five courses — four public and one private — for golfers to play.
Roseburg Country Club is the oldest course in the county, opening in 1922. The private 18-hole layout opened play to the public in the afternoons about five years ago, although RCC was forced to limit play to members only in late March of this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.
RCC opened back up to the public on May 18.
Stewart Park Golf Course, which opened in 1960, is a nine-hole public course in Roseburg.
Oak Hills Golf Club is an 18-hole public course in Sutherlin. It opened in 1971 and has been a variety of names, starting with Sutherlin Knolls.
Forest Hills Country Club in Reedsport, which opened in 1953, is a nine-hole public course.
Cougar Canyon Golf Course, an 18-hole public course in Myrtle Creek, closed Oct. 11, 2019, for financial reasons, but was bought by Umpqua Golf Management in June and reopened July 1.
Formerly Myrtle Creek Golf Course, it opened in 1997 and was renamed Myrtle Creek Golf Club by the new management.
The coronavirus pandemic shut down most area businesses during the late winter and early spring, but the golf courses were able to remain open during that time. Scott Simpson, the head pro at Oak Hills and director of golf at Stewart Park, says business has flourished since March.
"It's been incredible," Simpson said. "Everywhere in our area, golf is up. The weekends, the summer numbers, we're getting during the week.
"Both places (Oak Hills and Stewart Park) have been packed. We shut down our restaurants, but the courses are both in fantastic shape. (The coronavirus) has been a blessing for us, in a sad way."
Simpson called the purchase of Cougar Canyon important to South County residents. Myrtle Creek Golf Club currently is open for play on Saturdays and Sundays until work on the course is completed. Simpson added he expects the course to be open on a full-time basis beginning Aug. 1.
"(The response) has been fantastic," Simpson said. "The local business people are coming out or emailing us and helped out with our tournament (July 4). We had 94 golfers participate."
Cris Risley, the head pro at RCC, said they had a great month of business in April.
"We did 820 more rounds than last year," Risley said. "It's nice to see the younger generation getting out there. The greens are rolling good and the course is in great condition."
Roseburg Country Club had to postpone its two biggest tournaments because of the pandemic. The Abby's Invitational, usually held on Father's Day Weekend, has been moved back to Sept. 19-20. The Clint Newell 3-Man Scramble was held June 20-21.
There's a fifth option for golf. An on-site six-hole golf course for the On the River Golf-RV Resort near Myrtle Creek includes water and sand hazards on each hole.
It’s a small par-3 course, with the longest hole being 95 yards.
