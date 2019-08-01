Roseburg's Lauren Sandfort won the girls 15-18 division at the Central Oregon Junior Championship golf tournament, held July 22-23 at two courses.
The first round was played at Meadow Lakes Golf Course in Prineville and finished at Eagle Crest Resort near Redmond.
Sandfort, a junior-to-be at Roseburg High School, shot rounds of 80 and 81 for a 161 total, four strokes ahead of runner-up Madeline Baker of Lake Oswego.
The title earned Sandfort an invitation to the Tournament of Major Champions on Sept. 28 at OGA Golf Course in Woodburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.