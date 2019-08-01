Lauren Sandfort

Lauren Sandfort, center, poses after winning the girls 15-16 division title in the Central Oregon Junior Championship.

 Photo courtesy of Kristen Sandfort

Roseburg's Lauren Sandfort won the girls 15-18 division at the Central Oregon Junior Championship golf tournament, held July 22-23 at two courses.

The first round was played at Meadow Lakes Golf Course in Prineville and finished at Eagle Crest Resort near Redmond.

Sandfort, a junior-to-be at Roseburg High School, shot rounds of 80 and 81 for a 161 total, four strokes ahead of runner-up Madeline Baker of Lake Oswego.

The title earned Sandfort an invitation to the Tournament of Major Champions on Sept. 28 at OGA Golf Course in Woodburn.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.