Roseburg's Makayla Walker won the girls 15-18 division in pair of Oregon junior golf tournaments.
Walker, a junior-to-be at Roseburg High School, took medalist honors in a tournament at Diamond Woods Golf Course in Monroe Thursday, carding an 18-hole score of 87. Kye Daywitt of Grants Pass was second at 94.
Walker also finished first at Oak Hills Golf Club in Sutherlin July 26, shooting an 83.
Walker finished second place in the Southwest Conference series last spring and finished 29th in the Class 6A state tourney.
