BOULDER CITY, Nev. — Montana State's Clare Dittemore closed out her collegiate career in impressive fashion and the Bobcat golf team turned in a solid appearance at the Big Sky Championships at Boulder Creek Golf Club.
The Bobcats finished in sixth place — their best showing at the Big Sky tournament since 2015 — with a 54-hole tournament score of 903 strokes.
"I'm happy with our team finish," Montana State head coach Brittany Basye said. "Everyone participated when we needed them. We saved our best rounds for the last tournament and that's what we wanted."
Montana State wrapped up championship play on Sunday with an 11-over-par 299 as a team. The Bobcats' tournament mark of 903 was the fifth lowest total in program history.
Dittemore, a Roseburg High School graduate, led the Bobcats throughout the weekend and fired an even-par 72 on Sunday with just one bogey on her scorecard. The senior wrapped up action at 3-over 219 (70-77-72) and finished tied for eighth in the individual standings.
Her three-day total was the fifth best 54-hole tournament score in school history and the third lowest ever by an MSU golfer at the conference tournament. Dittemore's top-10 finish was the first for a Bobcat at the Big Sky meet since 2016.
"Clare came in clutch for her senior year," Basye said. "She made an eight-footer on the last hole for par which gave us sixth place. We needed that to drop and it ended a great tournament for her."
The Bobcats came into the Big Sky Championship with the ninth-best scoring average among league members. The Bobcats' solid showing in the conference meet came down to a group effort. All five MSU golfers that participated in the meet had their best finishes at the conference tournament of their collegiate careers.
Junior Kelly Hooper played consistent golf through three rounds. Hooper shot rounds of 74, 76 and 74 to complete the tournament with an 8-over-par 224. She tied for 16th individually.
Sofia Rodriguez Todd and Delaney Elliott carded scores of 76 and 77, respectively, to wrap up third round action Sunday. Rodriguez Todd shot an 80 Friday, then recorded back-to-back rounds of 76 to tie for 34th overall with 232 strokes. The MSU freshman benefitted from eagles on two par 4s. Elliott bounced back from an 81 Saturday with a final-round 77 Sunday. She placed 30th overall with a 229.
Coral Schulz responded from an 86 in the second round to fire a 6-over 78 on Sunday. She tied Hooper with a team-high three birdies in the third round. She tied for 46th overall with a 243.
"Overall I'm happy with our play for not even getting outside at all this spring," Basye said. "This is a great group of ladies and they should be proud of themselves."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.