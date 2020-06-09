Good news golf enthusiasts: South County is getting its course back.
Umpqua Golf Management has purchased Cougar Canyon Golf Course in Myrtle Creek and plans to reopen the course on July 1, according to Scott Simpson.
Terms of the deal haven't been publicly disclosed.
The scenic 18-hole public course, which was formerly Myrtle Creek Golf Course prior to becoming Cougar Canyon, will be renamed Myrtle Creek Golf Club.
Umpqua Golf Management has operated Roseburg's Stewart Park Golf Course and Sutherlin's Oak Hills Golf Club since May 2016.
"We're very excited," said Simpson, who's the head pro at Oak Hills and the director of golf at Stewart Park. "One of the reasons (we bought it) was we didn't want to see it go away. It's a great layout and neat place. We have a lot of members who came from Myrtle Creek to our (two courses) and they were kind of putting the vibe out."
Cougar Canyon, which opened in 1997, closed on Oct. 11, 2019, for financial reasons.
When it was operating, Cougar Canyon actually served dual purposes — it offered recreation for golfers and provided plenty of land for Myrtle Creek’s treated wastewater, known as effluent.
In August of 2019, Myrtle Creek Links appeared before the city council asking for about $30,000 for improvements to the irrigation system. The council declined.
Since closing, the layout has been used as a park for biking and walking. Simpson says the course is in decent shape.
"The city has done a pretty good job of keeping the fairways, tee areas and greens mowed," Simpson said. "They've kept everyone off the greens. The greens are intact, but they need sanding and aerification.
"We'll get the greens to the quality we want and have to get the rough knocked down. We'll repaint the inside and outside of the pro shop building."
Clyde Johnson, who was the pro shop manager at Cougar Canyon when it closed, will return to that position, Simpson said. Scott Zielinski, the superintendent at Stewart Park and Oak Hills, will add Myrtle Creek to his duties.
"We have some volunteers who are helping us," Simpson added.
The green fees at Myrtle Creek will be lowered and similar to those at Stewart Park and and Oak Hills.
"We look forward to seeing everyone out there," Simpson said.
